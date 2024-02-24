KEI Industries (NSEI:KEI) Price Target Increased by 11.41% to 3,208.34

The average one-year price target for KEI Industries (NSEI:KEI) has been revised to 3,208.34 / share. This is an increase of 11.41% from the prior estimate of 2,879.75 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,009.90 to a high of 4,042.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.93% from the latest reported closing price of 3,117.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in KEI Industries. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KEI is 0.50%, an increase of 2.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.54% to 9,453K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,636K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,315K shares, representing an increase of 8.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEI by 30.14% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 766K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 712K shares, representing an increase of 7.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEI by 16.32% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 753K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 555K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 526K shares, representing an increase of 5.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEI by 10.62% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 455K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 470K shares, representing a decrease of 3.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEI by 6.69% over the last quarter.

