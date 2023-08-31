KEI Industries (NSE:KEI) Price Target Increased by 13.30% to 2,512.48

The average one-year price target for KEI Industries (NSE:KEI) has been revised to 2,512.48 / share. This is an increase of 13.30% from the prior estimate of 2,217.48 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,009.90 to a high of 3,018.75 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.42% from the latest reported closing price of 2,684.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in KEI Industries. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KEI is 0.39%, an increase of 36.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.03% to 9,121K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,315K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,912K shares, representing a decrease of 18.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEI by 9.65% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 768K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 763K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEI by 22.87% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 712K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 526K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 515K shares, representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEI by 24.46% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 470K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

