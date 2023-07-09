KEI Industries (NSE:KEI) Price Target Increased by 12.56% to 2,070.45

The average one-year price target for KEI Industries (NSE:KEI) has been revised to 2,070.45 / share. This is an increase of 12.56% from the prior estimate of 1,839.35 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,728.11 to a high of 2,520.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.58% from the latest reported closing price of 1,942.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in KEI Industries. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KEI is 0.29%, an increase of 24.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.92% to 9,617K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,912K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,175K shares, representing a decrease of 6.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEI by 2.63% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 768K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 763K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEI by 22.87% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 712K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 515K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 738K shares, representing a decrease of 43.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEI by 29.91% over the last quarter.

MELIX - Emerging Markets Leaders Portfolio Class I holds 501K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 451K shares, representing an increase of 10.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEI by 18.71% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

