KEFI Minerals Reports Total Voting Rights

May 31, 2024 — 03:07 am EDT

KEFI Minerals (GB:KEFI) has released an update.

KEFI Gold and Copper PLC, a gold and copper exploration and development company, has announced that its total issued share capital is comprised of 6,059,089,306 ordinary shares with voting rights. As the company does not possess any shares in treasury, this number also represents the total count of voting rights available to shareholders. Shareholders can use this figure as a reference for calculating notifications of interest changes in the company’s share capital as per the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

