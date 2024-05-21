News & Insights

KEFI Minerals Issues New Shares to Advisers

May 21, 2024

KEFI Minerals (GB:KEFI) has released an update.

KEFI Gold and Copper PLC, an exploratory and developmental gold and copper company, has announced the issuance of nearly 178 million new ordinary shares at 0.763 pence each, coinciding with the recent launch of their Tulu Kapi Gold Project in Ethiopia. These shares, valued at over 1.35 million pounds, are allocated to key advisers for their services in various company initiatives. The shares are expected to commence trading on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM around May 28, 2024, bringing the company’s total voting rights to over 6 billion.

