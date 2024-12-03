KEFI Gold and Copper Completes Successful Capital Raise

KEFI Minerals (GB:KEFI) has released an update.

KEFI Gold and Copper has successfully completed a Retail Offer, raising approximately £469,160 through the issuance of over 85 million Ordinary Shares. This forms part of a larger capital raise expected to bring in £6 million to settle outstanding liabilities. The Retail Offer saw significant participation from existing shareholders, with an average investment of £2,500.

