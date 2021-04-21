Keeping up with T. Rex was easy, Dutch researchers say

Unlike its popular movie incarnations, Tyrannosaurus rex - the giant meat-eating dinosaur from the Cretaceous period - walked slower than previously thought, most likely ambling around at human walking speed, new Dutch research found.

By calculating the T. Rex's step rhythm researchers estimated its walking speed.

However, it's too soon to assume a human could have outrun a T. rex: the researchers said they were looking at the fearsome predator's walking pace and still researching its possible top speeds.

There's also no possibility of it being put to the test as the species died out more than 60 million years before people appeared on Earth.

