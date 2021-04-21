Keeping up with T. Rex was easy, Dutch researchers say

By calculating the T. Rex's step rhythm researchers estimated its walking speed.

However, it's too soon to assume a human could have outrun a T. rex: the researchers said they were looking at the fearsome predator's walking pace and still researching its possible top speeds.

There's also no possibility of it being put to the test as the species died out more than 60 million years before people appeared on Earth.

