Keeping the Markets Connected: Martina Rejsjo, VP of Nasdaq MarketWatch

Keeping the market running and connected in unprecedented times is no small feat. At Nasdaq, it takes a team effort to evolve and continue serving the markets. We are highlighting the very people making that possible.

Today, we are featuring Martina Rejsjo, VP of Nasdaq MarketWatch, in Rockville. In her role, she focuses on protecting investors by ensuring fair and transparent markets by monitoring markets for market manipulation and insider trading. We spoke with her to hear a little more about how her work has evolved day-to-day and what she’s looking forward to most as we safely begin to transition to a new normal

How does your work help to keep the markets running?

A surveillance function is crucial in order to ensure a fair marketplace where investors will feel safe knowing that market abuse is monitored for, and all information available will be disseminated to the market for everyone to act upon.

How have your priorities shifted in the current remote setup?

Not much, we are fully functioning in our surveillance of the markets, and all activities can be executed from home. Still, one new priority is to ensure that the team feels connected with each other even if we sit apart and to keep the motivation high.

What are your biggest lessons learned professionally in a COVID-19 environment?

How unusual times bring out teamwork, everyone has worked so well together to ensure we can handle our responsibilities. Another good lesson learned is to trust the team to handle new challenges.

In your view, why is keeping the markets running during this time crucial?

A big part of the economy happens on the exchange. I think it is important to keep open to continue to deliver access to capital and transparency in price formation for investors to be able to make informed decisions.

What will your transition to a new normal look like?

I think we will look at how we utilize the office space; it gives welcomed flexibility in knowing how well we operate from different locations. But for me, I can’t wait to get back to the office to interact with my colleagues in person again.