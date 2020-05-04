Keeping the Markets Connected: Jimmy Kvarnström, Head of European Surveillance, Stockholm

Keeping the market running and connected in unprecedented times is no small feat. At Nasdaq, it takes a team effort to evolve and continue serving the markets. We are highlighting the very people making that possible.

Today, we are featuring Jimmy Kvarnström, Head of European Surveillance in Stockholm. In his role, he is responsible for upholding market integrity and trust in our Nordic exchanges — concretely reviewing companies applying for listing, monitoring listed companies and trading members as well as overseeing trading on our exchanges in Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden.

How does your work help to keep the markets running?

The team is in the front line of upholding fair and orderly markets and trading activities. In addition, a large part of our work involves training and dialogue with market participants, including listed companies, advisors, trading members, and other customers and clients on how to navigate in an exchange environment in general and in the current situation in particular.

How have your priorities shifted in the current remote setup?

In several ways – during this period, the volatility and trading volumes on our markets have been up to five times higher than normal. The previous high activity in relation to listings has slowed down. At the same time, listed companies are facing new types of uncertainties e g in determining how to achieve adequate transparency towards the market and investors of the effects of COVID-19. This, in combination with several other practical challenges for companies, has led to that we have further enhanced our efforts on upholding market integrity in relation to trading and increased our availability for market participants to 24/7. We have also published written guidance and arranged webinars in collaboration with Adam Kostyal’s team (GLS) on Covid related topics.

What are your biggest lessons learned professionally in a COVID-19 environment?

So far, I think that the main lessons learned are the importance of good contingency planning and communication (internal and external) as well as the importance of flexibility and an openness to doing things in new ways. For instance, I think that many of the new ways of working that we have adopted during this period will be beneficial going forward – especially for teams with team members across different geographies.

In your view, why is keeping the markets running during this time crucial?

What this organization does is an important component in mitigating the effects of the unprecedented economic downturn that we are now experiencing – I also believe that we have an important role in supporting economies and companies to recover. This is important for society, companies and their employees, as well as for investors (including private individuals). For me, it has also been great to see that so many within Nasdaq have gone above and beyond what anyone can reasonably expect in shouldering our responsibilities in the broader financial and societal context that we are part of.

What will your transition to a new normal look like?

For us, I think that the transition back to “normal” will not be that big of a change. Throughout this situation, our contingency plans have worked well, and the teams have continued doing the same (even if it has been more) work as under normal circumstances, in addition to handling a large number of issues resulting from the particular nature of the crisis. However, we will be able to start shifting back from mainly “putting our fires” to also focus on how we can continue developing our business and operations. Then it will, of course, also be great to get to meet with all colleges in person again!