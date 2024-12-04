KeePer’s November Sales Surge with Strategic Growth

KeePer Technical Laboratory Co.Ltd. (JP:6036) has released an update.

KeePer Technical Laboratory Co., Ltd. reported a 12.2% year-on-year increase in total sales for November 2024, driven by strong performance in both its KeePer LABO Operation and KeePer Products Related segments. The company saw a significant rise in customer visits and productivity, as well as notable growth in new car market sales and mobile device coatings. The expansion of store capacity and the popularity of the Easy Booking App contributed to their success.

