KeeperDAO Raises Seven-Figure Seed Investment From Polychain, Three Arrows

Crypto venture capital firm Polychain Capital and fund manager Three Arrows Capital have backed liquidity protocol KeeperDAO in a seed funding round announced Friday.

Polychain and Three Arrows were KeeperDAO's only investors in the round that raised a âseven-figure sum,â KeeperDAO founding member Tiantian Kullander told CoinDesk.

KeeperDAO is a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol that lets participants in communal liquidity pools (known as keepers) participate in strategies involving margin trading and lending.

Keepers pool are able to pool their capital into Ethereumâs smart contracts and profit as a group from on-chain arbitrage and liquidation opportunities.

Three Arrows Capitalâs CEO Su Zhu said KeeperDAO would help to keep liquidations on Ethereum âefficientâ while making sure participants âearn their keep.â

Going forward, KeeperDAO plans to issue its own governance token as a tool for balancing incentives between keepers and liquidity providers.

Thanks to the project, DeFi protocols based on on margin and borrowing would be able to âlower collateralization levels over time,â according to Sherwin Dowlat, investments at Polychain

Three Arrows recently participated in a $3 million investment in Aave the firm behind the third-largest lending platform in DeFi.

