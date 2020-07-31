Cryptocurrencies

KeeperDAO Raises Seven-Figure Seed Investment From Polychain, Three Arrows

Contributor
Sebastian Sinclair CoinDesk
Published
(Shutterstock)

Crypto venture capital firm Polychain Capital and fund manager Three Arrows Capital have backed liquidity protocol KeeperDAO in a seed funding round announced Friday.

  • Polychain and Three Arrows were KeeperDAO's only investors in the round that raised a âseven-figure sum,â KeeperDAO founding member Tiantian Kullander told CoinDesk.
  • KeeperDAO is a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol that lets participants in communal liquidity pools (known as keepers) participate in strategies involving margin trading and lending.
  • Keepers pool are able to pool their capital into Ethereumâs smart contracts and profit as a group from on-chain arbitrage and liquidation opportunities.
  • Three Arrows Capitalâs CEO Su Zhu said KeeperDAO would help to keep liquidations on Ethereum âefficientâ while making sure participants âearn their keep.â
  • Going forward, KeeperDAO plans to issue its own governance token as a tool for balancing incentives between keepers and liquidity providers.
  • Thanks to the project, DeFi protocols based on on margin and borrowing would be able to âlower collateralization levels over time,â according to Sherwin Dowlat, investments at Polychain
  • Three Arrows recently participated in a $3 million investment in Aave the firm behind the third-largest lending platform in DeFi.

See also: Three Arrows Capital Now Holds More Than 6% of Grayscaleâs $3.6B Bitcoin Trust

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular