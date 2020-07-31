KeeperDAO Raises Seven-Figure Seed Investment From Polychain, Three Arrows
Crypto venture capital firm Polychain Capital and fund manager Three Arrows Capital have backed liquidity protocol KeeperDAO in a seed funding round announced Friday.
- Polychain and Three Arrows were KeeperDAO's only investors in the round that raised a âseven-figure sum,â KeeperDAO founding member Tiantian Kullander told CoinDesk.
- KeeperDAO is a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol that lets participants in communal liquidity pools (known as keepers) participate in strategies involving margin trading and lending.
- Keepers pool are able to pool their capital into Ethereumâs smart contracts and profit as a group from on-chain arbitrage and liquidation opportunities.
- Three Arrows Capitalâs CEO Su Zhu said KeeperDAO would help to keep liquidations on Ethereum âefficientâ while making sure participants âearn their keep.â
- Going forward, KeeperDAO plans to issue its own governance token as a tool for balancing incentives between keepers and liquidity providers.
- Thanks to the project, DeFi protocols based on on margin and borrowing would be able to âlower collateralization levels over time,â according to Sherwin Dowlat, investments at Polychain
- Three Arrows recently participated in a $3 million investment in Aave the firm behind the third-largest lending platform in DeFi.
See also: Three Arrows Capital Now Holds More Than 6% of Grayscaleâs $3.6B Bitcoin Trust
