KeePer Technical Laboratory (TYO:6036) Price Target Increased by 15.93% to 5,270.00

The average one-year price target for KeePer Technical Laboratory (TYO:6036) has been revised to 5,270.00 / share. This is an increase of 15.93% from the prior estimate of 4,545.80 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4,444.00 to a high of 6,741.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.19% from the latest reported closing price of 5,260.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in KeePer Technical Laboratory. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6036 is 0.02%, an increase of 15.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.61% to 698K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 155K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 86K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 86K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 87K shares, representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6036 by 26.96% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 61K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 61K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

