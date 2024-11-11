KeePer Technical Laboratory Expands with New Flagship Store

KeePer Technical Laboratory Co.Ltd. (JP:6036) has released an update.

KeePer Technical Laboratory Co., Ltd. is set to open its new flagship store, KeePer LABO Toyota Tsuchihashi, in Toyota City on November 27, 2024. The store offers innovative features like a high-end driving simulator and 14 coating booths, aiming to attract car enthusiasts with a unique customer experience.

