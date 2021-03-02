Keep Your Hands and Feet Inside the Ride – and Your Money Far Away from It

By Professor Larry Harris, USC professor and former chief economist of the SEC

What a year two weeks can be. To quickly recap, since closing just short of $77 on January 25, GameStop’s stock soared to a 52-week high of $483 before falling to less than $64 on February 5.

Although often portrayed a conflict between rapacious hedge funds and ordinary investors, this ride, far from the fun of a roller coaster, has severe implications. When the collapse comes, or continues in this case, investors will lose tens of billions of dollars while the Reddit promotors will have profited handsomely.

No one can reasonably believe that GameStop’s fundamental stock value is above $100 per share, much less $300-$400 market prices. The company remains a struggling storefront retailer in a business where sales and product distribution increasingly occur over the internet. COVID compounds these problems. The company could go bankrupt, rendering its shares nearly worthless. Until this episode started on January 13, the company traded for five years below $30.

At its peak price of $483/share, GameStop’s shares were worth $33B. By comparison, more diversified retailer Target’s total stock capitalization is only three times larger.

The steep drop from its high is irrefutable evidence that GameStop’s stock price did not reflect fundamental value. It occurred when Robinhood and other brokers announced that they would no longer allow traders to open new positions in GameStop. The price dropped because only a continuing stream of new buyers hoping to profit from further price increases was supporting the price.

These observations about value are indisputable. GameStop was in a bubble. Bubbles, when they burst, hurt all kinds of investors, not just the big ones.

Anyone who buys or continues to hold the next trending stock at inflated prices risks losing all value in their position when the inevitable collapse occurs. The end will come when investors lose confidence that the game will continue. It will immediately occur if GameStop or the next “rocket stock” declares bankruptcy or announces bad news.

These losses will hurt the rest of us, too, even if we are not invested in the next hot tip. Many of these foolish investors, and many others who see their experience, will withdraw from the market because they think it is rigged against them. Less money will be available to finance research and development, which will hurt us all. And without significant equity investments, these investors will retire poorer than otherwise. The rest of us will pay higher taxes as their votes compel the government to provide for their welfare in retirement.

But this bubble will have an even more severe effect on capital allocation. Short sellers in GameStop lost billions of dollars selling a company that we all understand is grossly overvalued. They will withdraw from markets, which will be bad for the economy.

Short sellers have a bad rap—few people like the idea that someone can profit trading against long investors. But short sellers play extremely valuable roles in our economy.

By suppressing bubbles, they keep foolish investors from losing money. More importantly, they ensure that overvalued companies cannot raise additional capital by issuing new shares at favorable prices.

Our market-based economy is wealthy primarily because free markets allocate capital efficiently to those who can best use it. If GameStop were to sell new shares into the market at inflated prices, it likely would use the money trying to survive in a dying business, which would be wasteful. If investors thought that GameStop had good uses for capital, its stock price already would have been higher.

If these problems remain unchecked, capital formation will suffer as well-informed short sellers withdraw from the market. Overvalued companies will raise capital that our economy would better allocate to companies with greater prospects.

No government agency should ever set capital prices. But neither should we stand by when manipulators are perverting our markets.

Faced with a short-squeeze, the Depository Trust Company and the SEC have the power to change settlement procedures to take pressure off the short-sellers. They should do so.

We must restructure the stock loan market to make it easier to borrow stock.

Robinhood and other brokers acted appropriately when they stopped traders from opening new positions. They protected themselves from losses should their customers default, and in so doing, they protected their customers too.

Finally, the payments that dealers make to brokers to fill their customers’ orders allow brokers to offer zero-commission trades. Seemingly free trades embolden foolish traders who should be more cautious. The SEC must stop payments for orders.

Short sellers are right about prices more often than they are wrong. Their trading profits compensate them for the expensive investment research that they conduct to identify overvalue companies. Short squeezes hurt us all by discouraging their essential activities. The SEC must act to keep short squeezes from occurring while continuing to ensure that short sellers do not also manipulate the markets.

Mr. Harris is a professor of finance and business economics at the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business. He was chief economist of the Securities and Exchange Commission, 2002-04.

