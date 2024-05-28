Keep Inc. Gears Up for 2024 Annual Meeting

News & Insights

Keep, Inc. (HK:3650) has released an update.

Keep Inc. has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting, to be held on June 19, 2024, in Beijing, where shareholders will review the past year’s financial statements, re-elect company directors, and consider authorizing the board to repurchase company shares. Among the resolutions, shareholders will also decide on the reappointment and remuneration of RSM Hong Kong as the company’s auditor, and the potential issuance of new shares within set limits.

