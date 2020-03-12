Keep Calm And Don’t Trade TTD Stock Just Yet

In a market plagued by the coronavirus, is it time to give The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:) a serious look? LetÃ¢ÂÂs examine the business of the market and TTD stock, off and on the price chart, to reach a buy, sell or hold-off decision on shares. Let me explain.

ItÃ¢ÂÂs no surprise The Trade Desk has taken an abnormally large hit during the marketÃ¢ÂÂs COVID-19 driven correction. The $10.4 billion company is growing fast. The combination of outsized growth and larger, though not Microsoft (NASDAQ:) or Apple (NASDAQ:) tier capitalization, adds up to more significant volatility. And in a down market this typically spells a larger decline in share price for a company like The Trade Desk.

The coronavirus sell-off hasnÃ¢ÂÂt been an exception to this kind of undesirable price volatility. With the S&P 500 down 20.6% from FebruaryÃ¢ÂÂs all-time-high at TuesdayÃ¢ÂÂs absolute market low and as of Wednesday nightÃ¢ÂÂs close, TTD stock has been slammed by nearly 35%. And now itÃ¢ÂÂs about to get worse for the market and The Trade Desk.

Following news during WednesdayÃ¢ÂÂs trading session the World Health Organization has declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic, the US government announced its decision to overnight. Futures are indicated solidly lower and sufficient to send the S&P 500 firmly into a bear market. At the same time TTD is poised to drop another 11%.

If investors are asking themselves if conditions could possibly get any worse, the answer may very well be Ã¢ÂÂyes.Ã¢ÂÂ The Trade Desk faces another issue thatÃ¢ÂÂs helping unravel shares. The companyÃ¢ÂÂs bread and butter is an AI and big-data-driven DSP or demand-side platform for digital advertisers.

So, why is this bad? In an uncertain environment and global economy that feels like its wheels and wings are falling off, marketing budgets could be among the first sacrificial lambs to go if conditions really worsen. And as some TTD shareholders have quickly learned, Wall Street sometimes likes to shoot first.

To be clear, The Trade Desk isnÃ¢ÂÂt in the same boat as a company such as Royal Caribbean (NYSE:). Still, investors interested in shares should brace for superior sales and profit growth to take a hit in the short-term. Longer-term? The companyÃ¢ÂÂs 5-year growth rate forecast of 31% is probably not far off-the-mark.

TTD Stock Price Weekly Chart

Source:

Maybe the better news for this market upstart is its hard-hit share price? The fact is The Trade Desk is testing key price and pattern support. As of WednesdayÃ¢ÂÂs close TTD stock Ã¢ÂÂwasÃ¢ÂÂ challenging its lifetime 38% Fibonacci level and channel line.

The technical duo represent the top layer within a wide zone support that spans from approximately $138.50 Ã¢ÂÂ $210 in The Trade Desk.ÃÂ The one big blemish with shares finding a bottom is an non-supportive weekly stochastics. The indicator recently signaled a bearish crossover and turning lower inside neutral territory. Now and as mentioned earlier, shares of The Trade Desk are indicated to open firmly lower inside this support band near $197.

For investors interested in purchasing The Trade Desk, IÃ¢ÂÂd suggest waiting. Shares demand having the broader market at your back before a buy decision is made. ÃÂ A market-based which IÃ¢ÂÂve advocated investors watch for in recent days is a sure sign of a turn-for-the-better.

Bottom-line, declines of 30% are typical for a stock of TTDÃ¢ÂÂs caliber in healthy markets. Worse and in less-fit environments which we are faced with, common but large corrections can get significantly bigger. And as weÃ¢ÂÂre about to see today, WednesdayÃ¢ÂÂs 35% corrective low in The Trade Desk is far from finished business.

Disclosure: Investment accounts under Christopher TylerÃ¢ÂÂs management do not currently own positions in any securities mentioned in this article. The information offered is based upon Christopher TylerÃ¢ÂÂs observations and strictly intended for educational purposes only; the use of which is the responsibility of the individual. For additional options-based strategies, related musings or to ask a question, you can find and follow Chris on Twitter and StockTwits.







The post appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.