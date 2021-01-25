Keep An Eye On These Travel Insurance Trends In 2021

The desire to travel is strong. While lockdowns, travel restrictions and ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks have seriously hampered our wanderlust in 2020, vaccinations give us some optimism for travel in 2021.

But the travel situation is constantly changing. As the travel industry adjusts on the fly, travelers also need to be able to adapt. Travel insurance is one of the best ways you can maintain that flexibility.

Here are travel insurance trends to keep an eye on in 2021.

Trip Cancellation Insurance Is a Must-Buy

“Trip cancellation has always been the primary driver of travel insurance purchases,” says Megan Moncrief, a spokesperson for Squaremouth, a travel insurance comparison website. “We’ve seen this number range from 80% to 90% of our sales, but never this high.”

Trip cancellation insurance reimburses the prepaid and non-refundable costs for your trip if you’re unable to travel due to an unforeseen circumstance. “Unforeseen circumstances” typically include serious injuries, natural disasters, death of you or a traveling companion, severe weather that makes a travel service unable to operate.

Generally, travel insurance companies consider pandemics a foreseeable event. But many travel insurance companies sell policies with COVID-related coverage, which makes trip cancellation a must buy. Ninety-five percent of travel insurance policies for trips in 2021 include trip cancellation coverage, according to Squaremouth.

Younger Travelers Are the Biggest Travel Insurance Buyers—For Now

So far this year senior travelers are staying home. Younger travelers have become the biggest buyers of travel insurance. Before COVID-19, travelers ages 50 and older bought travel insurance for the most trips.

“Historically, the typical travel insurance customer was retired, with time and money to travel, taking expensive and longer international trips,” Moncrief at Squaremouth observes.

Now the majority of travel insurance policies are now purchased by travelers under age 50, according to Squaremouth.

Regardless of your age, good travel medical insurance should be a priority if you’re taking an international trip. Most U.S.-based health plans won’t cover you outside the U.S. If you want coverage for illness and injuries on a trip abroad, purchase travel medical insurance. It’s a good idea to purchase a plan that covers COVID-related medical and trip cancellation coverage.

Well over half (67%) of travel insurance plans purchased since the pandemic began were for trips to other countries, according to Squaremouth.

Changing Travel Rules Boost Need for Cancel for Any Reason Coverage

For travelers who want the most flexibility to cancel a trip and get a portion of nonrefundable trip expenses reimbursed, look no further than cancel for any reason (CFAR) coverage.

Cancel for any reason coverage works like the name implies: You can cancel your trip no matter the reason, whether it’s COVID-related or you’d just prefer to spend a weekend working on a landscaping project.

CFAR coverage is ideal to have when travel rules suddenly change. For example, on Jan. 21, 2021, the CDC issued a new rule saying that all air passengers who arrive to the U.S. from a foreign country must get tested for COVID no more than three days before their flight departs and to have a negative result—or have documentation showing they’ve recovered from COVID-19 that you give to the airline before boarding the flight.

The new CDC rule applies to air travel—and all American citizens—but not land border crossings.

If a rule like that changes your mind about taking a planned trip, CFAR coverage is your way out.

You typically need to buy cancel for any reason coverage within 14 to 21 days of your first trip payment. And this coverage does come with some restrictions. For example, you might have to cancel the trip within 48 hours of departure in order to make a CFAR claim, meaning you can’t cancel at the last minute.

While this coverage will increase the price of your travel insurance policy by about 40%, it’s become a popular option during COVID-19. Squaremouth has seen an increase of over 200% for cancel for any reason coverage for trips being booked for 2021.

Hello, Mexico

Looking to get out of the U.S. for vacation? It’s a popular plan. Here are the top travel destinations being booked for 2021, according to InsureMyTrip, a travel insurance comparison website:

Mexico Caribbean Bahamas Italy Canada United Kingdom Dominican Republic Aruba Jamaica France

Vaccination Rollout Will Improve Traveler Confidence

Travelers are understandably apprehensive to take trips while vaccination rollout is still in the early stages. But as vaccinations increase, so will traveler confidence. More than two-thirds (69%) of U.S. travelers say they will be more likely to travel internationally and 80% said they would travel domestically if they receive the vaccine, according to a recent Tripadvisor report.

“Despite the fact that many countries around the world are still grappling with high infection rates of COVID-19, many travelers are feeling optimistic that they will be able to vacation abroad this year, particularly coinciding with the roll-out of a vaccine,” says Shibani Walia, senior research analyst for Tripadvisor. She adds that their data shows many travelers are already actively planning their next big trips.

