Keep An Eye On SFM, SPWR, OLED…

(RTTNews) - What's moving these stocks?

1. Xunlei Limited (XNET)

Xunlei Limited is a cloud computing and blockchain technology company.

The stock closed Wednesday's trading at $5.09 and was up 20.04% in after-hours.

News: The company announced that it is planning to set up a $100 million fund to invest in blockchain technology. This fund will be operated outside of China independent from Xunlei,s Chinese operating entities and will invest in areas including, but not limited to innovative blockchain technology, blockchain business models and digital assets.

Third-quarter results are expected to be reported on November 14.

2.Universal Display Corporation (OLED)

Universal Display Corporation focused on the research, development, and commercialization of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications.

The stock closed Wednesday's trading at $173.65 and was up 15.16% in after-hours.

News: The company announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 29, 2019, and provided full-year revenue outlook.

Net income in the third quarter of 2019 was $37 million or $0.78 per share, compared to $22.8 million or $0.48 per share in the third quarter of last year. Analysts expected the company to report earnings of $0.58 per share.

Total revenue in the third quarter of 2019 was $97.5 million as compared to $77.6 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Looking forward, the company expects its full-year revenue to be in the range of $400 million to $410 million. Analysts have a consensus revenue estimate of $383.28 million.

3.Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market is a healthy grocery store.

The stock closed Wednesday's trading at $18.75 and was up 10.88% in after-hours.

News: The company announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 29, 2019, and provided fourth-quarter and full-year outlook.

Net income in the third quarter was $26 million or $0.22 per share compared to $38 million or $0.29 per share in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts expected the company to report earnings of $0.19 per share.

Net sales for the third quarter were $1.4 billion, an 8% increase from $1.33 billion reported in the year-earlier quarter.

Looking forward to the fourth quarter, the company expects net sales growth in the range of 6.5% to 7.5%. Analysts see revenue growth of 6.7% in the fourth quarter.

Earnings in the fourth quarter are expected to be in the range of $0.12 to $0.15 per share. The consensus estimate by the analysts is $0.12.

For the full-year, the company expects earnings to be in the range of $1.10 to $1.13 per share. Analysts expectation is $1.08 per share.

4. SunPower Corporation (SPWR)

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions.

The stock closed Wednesday's trading at $8.40 and was up 8.45% in after-hours.

News: The company announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 29, 2019, and provided fourth-quarter and full-year revenue outlook.

Third-quarter net loss was $15 million or $0.11/share compared with a net loss of $89.8 million or $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year.

On a non-GAAP basis, the company reported net income of $10.6 million or $0.07 per share compared with a net loss of $40.9 million or $0.29 per share in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts expected the company to report earnings of $0.02 per share.

GAAP revenue in the third quarter was $476 million versus $428.3 million in the same quarter a year ago.

Non-GAAP revenue was $491.7 million compared with $443.4 million in the year-earlier quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the company expects to report revenue in the range of $520 million to $720 million. Analysts project the revenue to be $620.06 million.

Full-year revenues are expected in the range of $1.9 billion to $2.1 billion. Analysts expect the company to report revenue of $1.97 billion.

5. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, designs, develops, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries.

The stock closed Wednesday's trading at $18.10 and was up 7.73% in after-hours.

News: The company announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 29, 2019, and provided fourth-quarter outlook.

Net income in the third quarter was $0.5 million or $0.01 per share compared with a net loss of $6.0 million or $0.15 per share for the same period last year.

Non-GAAP net income was $8.5 million or $0.21 per share versus $11.9 million or $0.30 for the prior-year quarter. Analysts expected the company to report net income of $0.16 per share for the period.

Total revenue in the third quarter was $254.3 million, an increase of 8.6% over the same period a year ago.

Looking forward to the fourth quarter, the company expects revenue to be in the range of $260.0 million to $280.0 million. The consensus estimate is $251.84 million.

The company expects non-GAAP net income per share in the fourth quarter to be between $0.20 and $0.30. Excluding stock-based compensation, non-GAAP net income per share is expected to be between $0.26 and $0.36. Analysts expects net income of $0.19 per share.

