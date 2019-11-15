Keep An Eye On DGII, RDNT, PGNY…

(RTTNews) - What's moving these stocks?

1. Digi International Inc. (DGII)

Digi International provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions. The stock closed Thursday's trading at $15.10, and was up 15.63% after-hours.

News: The company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

Net income in the quarter was $2.3 million or $0.08 per share compared with $3.3 million or $0.12 per share in the year-ago period. Adjusted EPS decreased to $0.18, compared to $0.22 last year. Analysts were expecting $0.06 per share.

Revenue was $64.96 million versus $65.12 million in the same period last year.

Looking forward to first quarter, adjusted EPS is projected to be in a range of $0.10 to $0.14 and revenue in the range of $58 million to $62 million. The consensus estimate for EPS is $0.07 on revenue of $64.92 million.

For the full fiscal year 2020, Digi expects revenue to be in a range of $310 million to $325 million. Adjusted EPS is seen in a range of $1.14 to $1.27. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.47 per share on revenue of $273.37 million for the period.

Last week, the company had announced its decision to acquire Opengear, a computer network technology company for an upfront cash of approximately $140 million with a potential of up to an additional $15 million based on revenue performance in 2020. 2. RadNet, Inc. (RDNT)

RadNet provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services. The stock closed Thursday's trading at $15.87, and was up 10.27% after-hours.

Recent event: The company had better-than-expected revenue in the third quarter reported, and also reaffirmed its full-year revenue outlook.

Net income in the third quarter was $3.2 million or $0.06 per share compared with $5.04 million or $0.10 per share in the same quarter a year ago. Adjusted earnings were $0.08 per share. Analysts had expected the earnings to be $0.10 per share.

For the third quarter, revenue was $292.69 million versus $242.15 million in the corresponding quarter last year.

For the full year, the company reaffirmed the previous revenue guidance of $1,100 million - $1,150 million. Analysts foresee $1.14 billion.

Last week, the company had announced a strategic partnership with Whiterabbit.ai to address mammography compliance and improved diagnostics for breast cancer. Whiterabbit uses artificial intelligence to detect cancer earlier.

As part of the partnership, RadNet has become a shareholder in Whiterabbit.ai, and will be co-developing further technologies.

3. Progyny, Inc. (PGNY)

Progyny is a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers. On Thursday's trading, shares closed at $20.56, and was up 6.52% after-hours.

The stock was debuted on the Nasdaq on October 25, 2019 at an opening price of $13.50

For the six months ended June 30, Progyny had net income from continuing operations of $4 million on revenue of $103 million compared with a loss of $2.4 million on revenue of $48 million during the same period last year.

4. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices.

The stock closed Thursday's trading at $25.17, and was up 5.05% after-hours.

News: The company reported street-beating fourth-quarter earnings.

Net income in the third quarter fell to $6.4 million or $0.10 per share from $29.64 million or $0.43 per share last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.14 versus $0.45 last year-quarter. Analysts' estimate was $0.11 per share.

Revenue in the third quarter was recorded at $139.83 million versus $184.82 million in the same quarter a year ago.

The company expects revenue in the first quarter to be $130 million to $150 million. Analysts foresee $141.04 million for the period.

5. Bruker Corporation (BRKR)

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions. The s tock closed Thursday's trading at $49.17, and was up 4.62% after-hours.

News: The company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share. The dividend will be paid on December 20, 2019 to stockholders of record as of December 2.

The company had announced its third-quarter results on October 31, 2019.

Net income in the third quarter was $6.4 million, or $0.18 per share, compared to $6.8 million, or $0.17 per share in the same quarter a year ago. Earnings excluding items were $7.2 million, or $0.20 per share, compared to $7.6 million, or $0.19 per share in the year-ago quarter. Total revenue stood at $112.1 million compared to $112.2 million in the prior-year period.

Analysts were expecting the company to report earnings of $0.18 per share on revenue of $110.37 million.

Looking forward, for the full-year, the company sees earnings in the range of $0.71 to $0.74 per share. Analysts have a consensus estimate of $0.70.

Last month, the company had announced the acquisition of Magnettech EPR business of Freiberg Instruments GmbH, a leading German analytical instrumentation company.

