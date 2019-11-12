Keep An Eye On BREW, ICUI, GO…

(RTTNews) - What's moving these stocks?

1. Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (BREW)

Craft Brew Alliance is a beer brewing company.

The stock closed Monday's trading at $7.33, and was up 121.28% after-hours.

News: The company announced its acquisition by Anheuser-Busch.

Brewer, Anheuser-Busch has agreed to buy out the remaining shares, that it is not already owned, of Craft Brew Alliance for $16.50 per share, in cash.

Anheuser-Busch currently owns a 31.2 percent stake in Craft Brew Alliance. The transaction is expected to close in 2020.

Third-quarter results are expected to be reported on November 13, 2019.

2. Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX)

Apyx Medical Corporation manufactures and sells medical devices for the cosmetic and surgical industry.

The stock closed Monday's trading at $7.22, and was up 13.3% after-hours.

News: The company reported better-than-expected revenue growth in the third quarter and raised full-year revenue outlook.

Third-quarter revenue from continuing operations was $7.6 million, up 106% from $3.7 million in the prior-year quarter. Analysts had a revenue estimate of $6.78 million.

Net loss from continuing operations for the third quarter widened to $4.3 million or $0.13 per share from $0.4 million or $0.01 per share in the corresponding period last year. Analysts were expecting a loss of $0.18 per share for the quarter.

Looking forward to full year, the company currently expects revenue in the range of $27.4 million to $27.9 million, up from a previous range of $26.5 million to $27.5 million. Analysts foresee revenue of $26.97 million.

3. ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI)

ICU Medical is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, and sells intravenous therapy(IV) products.

The stock closed Monday's trading at $168.1, and was up 11.24% after-hours.

News: The company announced upbeat third-quarter results.

Net income for the third quarter was $26.6 million, or $1.24 per share compared with $0.2 million, or $0.01 per share, for the third quarter of last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings for the third quarter were $1.65 per share versus $1.88 per share in the year-earlier quarter.

Third-quarter revenue was $307.5 million, compared with $327.2 million in the same period last year.

Analysts expected the company to report earnings of $1.62 per share on revenue of $291.17 million for the third quarter.

4. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. is a chain of discount grocery stores company.

The stock closed Monday's trading at $31.00, and was up 8.06% after-hours.

News: The company reported stellar third-quarter results and raised full-year outlook.

Net income was $12.4 million, or $0.13 per share in the third quarter compared with $7.7 million, or $0.11 per share, in the same quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, net income increased 58.8% to $20.6 million, or $0.22 per share, from $13.0 million, or $0.19 per share, in the prior-year quarter. Analysts expected only $0.19 per share.

Net sales in the third quarter increased by 13.1% to $652.5 million from $576.8 million in the corresponding quarter last year. Analysts were expecting only $643.7 million.

Looking forward to full year, the company has raised its revenue outlook to slightly above $2.55 billion from the range of $2.50 billion to $2.53 billion, guided previously.

Earnings per share for the full-year are raised to the new range of $0.73 to $0.74 from a prior range of $0.68 to $0.71.

Analysts have a consensus estimate of $0.72 per share for earnings and $2.55 billion for revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.