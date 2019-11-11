Keep An Eye On ATNX, OCUL, SGMS…

(RTTNews) - What's moving these stocks?

1. Athenex, Inc. (ATNX)

Athenex is a biopharmaceutical company developing therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. The company has an Oncology pipeline, a Commercial Platform, and a Global Supply Chain Platform.

The stock closed Friday's trading at $11.94, and was up 25.63% after-hours.

News: The company reported better-than-expected revenue in the third quarter of the financial year; Raised product sales guidance for the full-year.

Net loss in the third quarter narrowed to $34.8 million, or $0.45 per share, from $46.2 million, or $0.70 per share, in the same period last year. Analysts had a loss estimate of $0.44 per share.

Revenue for the third quarter rose to $19.36 million from $18.43 million in the corresponding quarter last year. The consensus estimate was $18.56 million.

Looking forward to full-year, the company sees product sales for the full year to be in the range of 35% to 40% up from last year's $56.4 million versus prior guidance of 30% to 35% year-over-year.

Upcoming milestones:

Phase III results of Oral Paclitaxel in metastatic breast cancer to be presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium on December 13, 2019. NDA to be submitted in the first quarter of 2020.

Expect to submit an NDA for tirbanibulin ointment in actinic keratosis in the first quarter of 2020.

2. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix develops and commercializes ophthalmic therapeutic products.

The stock closed Friday's trading at $3.32, and was up 3.92% after-hours.

News: The company announced an operational restructuring plan.

The restructuring plan, upon its completion, is expected to save $11 million annually and $14 million in one-time program deferrals. Approximately $0.7 million is the cost associated with the restructuring plan and the company will record it in its fourth quarter.

The company expects to use the saved fund for the marketing promotion of Dextenza and to fund the ongoing clinical trials.

3.Rimini Street, Inc. (RMNI)

Rimini Street provides enterprise software products and services.

The stock closed Friday's trading at $4.14, and was up 3.86% after-hours.

News: The company announced better-than-expected financial results for the third quarter and provided fourth-quarter and full-year revenue guidance.

Net loss was $4.78 million or $0.07 per share for the third quarter compared to net loss of $53.07 million or $0.85 per share for the same quarter a year ago.

Non-GAAP net income was $6.7 million or $0.10 per share for both the 2019 third quarter and the 2018 third quarter. Analysts were expecting earnings of only $0.05 per share.

Revenue in the third quarter rose 10.1% to $68.95 million from $62.63 million in the same quarter a year ago.

Looking forward to the fourth quarter, the company expects revenue to be in the range of $71.3 million to $72.3 million. The analysts' expectation is $72.04 million.

For the full-year, the company is maintaining the midpoint of guidance of $275 million, while narrowing the range to $274.5 million to $275.5 million. Analysts have a consensus revenue estimate of $275.22 million.

4.Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS)

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries.

The stock closed Friday's trading at $31.58, and was up 2.75% after-hours.

News: The company reported upbeat third-quarter results.

On November 7, after the bell, the company reported its strong third-quarter financial results. This drove the stock 17% up in the intraday trading on Friday, before closing at $31.58. The uptrend continued and the stock went up 2.75% in the after-hours.

The company reported net income in the third quarter of $14 million or $0.15 per share compared to net loss of $352 million or $3.85 per share in the prior-year period. Analysts were expecting loss of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Third-quarter revenue rose 4 percent to $855 million, from $821 million in the year-ago period.

5. PCTEL, Inc. (PCTI)

PCTEL is a provider of critical telecom solutions to the wireless industry.

The stock closed Friday's trading at $8.19, and was up 2.56% after-hours.

News: The company reported strong third-quarter financial results and announced share buyback.

Third-quarter net income was $1.33 million or $0.07 per share compared with net loss of $1.67 million or $0.10 per share in the year-ago quarter.

On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $2.54 million or $0.14 per share compared with loss of $1.03 million or $0.06 per share in the corresponding quarter last year. Analysts were expecting earnings of $0.12 per share.

Revenue was $23.63 million in the quarter, 28% higher from $18.43 million in the prior year.

Also, the Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program of up to $7.0 million of its common stock, effective immediately through the end of 2020.

