Keep An Eye On AMKR, VRNS, HLIT…

(RTTNews) - What's moving these stocks?

1. Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR)

Amkor Technology is a provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services.

The stock closed Monday's trading at $11.08 and was up 15.16% in after-hours.

News: The Company announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, and provided its fourth quarter 2019 outlook.

Net income attributable to Amkor for the third quarter of 2019 declined to $54 million or $0.23 per share from $56.6 million or $0.24 per share in the year-ago quarter. Analysts expected the Company to report earnings of only $0.08 per share.

Net sales were down to $1,084 million in the recent third quarter from $1,144 million in the comparable quarter of 2018 but were up 21% sequentially. The third-quarter net sales also came in above the company's expectations of $990 million to $1.07 billion.

Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, the Company expects net sales of $1.05 billion to $1.14 billion. Analysts expect $1.07 billion for the quarter.

Based on its solid business outlook for the fourth quarter, the company expects to deliver a fifth consecutive year of positive free cash flow.

The company ended September 30, 2019, with cash and cash equivalents of $600 million, and total debt was $1.3 billion.

2. Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS)

Varonis provides a software platform that allows enterprises to map, analyze, manage and migrate their unstructured data.

The stock closed Monday's trading at $62.72 and was up 14.8% in after-hours.

News: The company announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

The non-GAAP net loss was $4.85 million or $0.16 per share for the recent third quarter, compared to non-GAAP net income of $1.85 million or $0.06 per share in the third quarter of 2018. However, analysts were expecting a wider loss of $0.34 for the third quarter of 2019.

Total revenue in the third quarter of 2019 declined to $65.65 million from $67 million in the year-earlier quarter.

For the fourth quarter of 2019, the company expects revenue in the range of $70.5 million to $73.5 million while the consensus analysts' estimate is $79.63 million.

For the full year 2019, the company now expects revenues in the range of $252.0 million to $255.0 million, down from its prior outlook range of $255.5 million to $259.5 million.

3. Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse is a restaurant company operating in the casual dining segment.

The stock closed Monday's trading at $50.17 and was up 14.8% in after-hours.

News: The company reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 24, 2019.

Net income for the recent third quarter was $36.53 million or $0.52 per share compared to $29 million or $0.40 per share in the year-ago quarter. Analysts were expecting earnings of only $0.46 per share.

Total revenue for the third quarter of 2019 was $650.5 million, up from $594.5 million in the year-earlier quarter.

The Company attributed the solid quarterly results to improved restaurant margins and comparable restaurant sales growth.

In 2020 the Company is targeting at least 30 company restaurant openings and its franchise partners are targeting an additional eight restaurant openings.

4. Harmonic Inc. (HLIT)

Harmonic is a video delivery technology and services company.

The stock closed Monday's trading at $6.62, and was up 6.65% in after-hours.

News: The Company has delivered strong revenue growth and record earnings for the third quarter of 2019, and has provided an upbeat outlook.

On a GAAP basis, the net income for the recent third quarter was $11.7 million or $0.12 per share compared to a net loss of $7.8 million or $0.09 per share in the year-ago quarter.

On a non-GAAP basis, the net income for the third quarter of 2019 soared to $24.6 million or $0.25 per share from $3.4 million or $0.04 per share in the year-ago quarter. Analysts were expecting earnings of only $0.21 per share.

Revenue for the third quarter of 2019 was $115.7 million, up 15.0% year over year, and slightly above analysts' estimate of $114.84 million.

Looking ahead to the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company now expects non-GAAP EPS to range between $0.03 and $0.11, and revenue to be in the range of $108 to $118 million. Earlier, for the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company had projected its bottom line in the range of a loss of $0.01 per share to an EPS of $0.07 per share and revenue in the range of $100 to $110 million.

Analysts expect the Company to report earnings of $0.04 per share on revenue of $105.76 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.