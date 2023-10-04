Keep an Eye as XPeng Goes From EV Play to Flying Car Pick

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) stock has some exciting developments ahead.

XPeng plans to enter major European markets like Germany, the UK, and France in 2024. The company has formed a significant alliance with European auto giant Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY).

Its autonomous technology, enabling EVs to operate as self-driving taxis, holds promise for the European market.

On top of these catalysts, XPeng’s X2 flying car, which flew in Dubai in late 2022 and received a special flight permit from the Chinese government earlier this year, is gaining momentum in the eVTOL sector.

This innovative vehicle boasts a 35-minute flight duration and a speed of approximately 80 mph.

Let’s delve into more details about XPeng’s recent achievements and what they mean for the future of XPEV stock.

The Bullish Perspective on XPEV Stock

XPeng, a Chinese EV maker, has a significant variance in its price targets among analysts, ranging from substantial gains to substantial declines.

Bullish sentiment is growing due to XPeng’s autonomous driving software development and partnership with Volkswagen. HSBC’s recent upgrade also adds to positive prospects.

“Given their advanced position in smart driving and software revenue, we believe XPeng deserves a valuation similar to Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA),” said Soochow Securities analysts, led by Xili Huang, who has the highest target price.

Investors believe that the company’s fortunes and fate will depend on several key measures, including margins and production outlook. These fundamentals may be the best way to determine where XPeng’s shares are heading.

750 Vehicles Shipped to Israel

XPeng recently shipped its largest single batch of 750 vehicles to the Israeli market this year. The vehicles left Guangzhou Port following a ceremony attended by local customs officials and port representatives.

Eric Xu, VP of International Markets at XPENG, expressed gratitude for the support and emphasized the company’s readiness to launch its smart EVs in Israel with the assistance of local partner Freesbe.

XPeng’s focus has been on two models for this market, the XPeng P7 and XPeng G9, tailored to the preferences of Israeli drivers.

In partnership with Freesbe, XPeng plans to establish a sales and service network in major Israeli cities like Tel Aviv, Haifa, and Jerusalem starting in 2024.

As part of its expansion efforts, the company is also exploring the Middle East, starting with Israel, and aims to bring its evolving technology to more countries in the region.

Launching of the 2024 P5

XPeng unveiled the 2024 XPeng P5 car on September 25, offering two models priced between 156,900 to 174,900 yuan ($21,463-$23,925). Buyers enjoy an 8,000 yuan deduction ($1,094), a 24-month zero-interest installment option, plus a 3,000 yuan selection fund and more.

The P5 retains its current pricing and merges into two lineups: Plus and Pro, both equipped with the third-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon digital cockpit.

The P5 gets a refreshed look with sleeker lines, updated front and rear bumpers, and two new body colors. Additionally, XPeng Motors improved the 2024 P5 based on user feedback, streamlining options and enhancing voice control with Qualcomm Snapdragon tech.

The Bottom Line on XPEV Stock

Although XPEV stock has been volatile recently, it has seen significant growth in the past year. The company is making strides towards expanding into promising markets and releasing new models with advanced technology. Its partnerships and alliances also bode well for its future potential.

Investors should keep an eye on XPEV stock as it continues to establish itself as a major player in the EV industry, both in China and internationally.

With exciting developments in the works, XPeng’s stock may be one to watch for potential growth over the long-term. For those bullish about China’s demographic edge over many markets, this is even more true.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Chris MacDonald’s love for investing led him to pursue an MBA in Finance and take on a number of management roles in corporate finance and venture capital over the past 15 years. His experience as a financial analyst in the past, coupled with his fervor for finding undervalued growth opportunities, contribute to his conservative, long-term investing perspective.

