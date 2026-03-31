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Keenova Therapeutics Expected To Slip To Loss From Cont Opns In Q4

March 31, 2026 — 07:26 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, branded therapeutics company Keenova Therapeutics plc (MNK) said it expects net sales for the full-year 2026 between $1.94 billion and $2.00 billion, and adjusted EBITDA between $730 million and $760 million.

For the fourth quarter, the company said loss from continuing operations is expected to be between $105.0 million and $115.0 million, compared to income from continuing operations of $566.4 million in the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations is expected to be between $210.0 million and $220.0 million.

Net sales from continuing operations for the quarter were $543.0 million, an increase of $277.3 million over the same period in 2024, primarily driven by momentum in Acthar Gel and the inclusion of XIAFLEX.

Acthar Gel net sales surged 48 percent to $205.6 million, and XIAFLEX net sales were $156.5 million.

As of November 2025, Mallinckrodt rebranded its specialty branded therapeutics business as Keenova Therapeutics. This follows a merger with Endo, Inc. and the spinoff of its generics unit, Par Health.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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