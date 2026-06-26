KEEL vs. P: Which AI Infrastructure Stock Provides an Upside?

Both Keel Infrastructure Corp. KEEL and Everpure, Inc. P are riding the AI infrastructure momentum. Keel Infrastructure is concentrated on AI-ready digital infrastructure and data center assets, while Everpure offers data storage and management platforms that support AI and high-performance computing workloads.

Let us delve deeper to find which stock should provide investors with the benefit of long-term gain.

The Case for Everpure

In the first quarter of fiscal 2027, Everpure registered a 35% year-over-year jump in its top line. This lofty revenue upside led to improved profitability, evidenced by a net income of $24.1 million against the year-ago quarter’s $14 million loss. The company demonstrated immense operational prowess, reporting an adjusted operating income of $159 million with its margin standing at 15.1%.

Everpure’s subscription business delivered impressive results as revenues grew 17% year over year in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, generating nearly 43% of the top line. The total contract value sales for its Evergreen//One Storage-as-a-Service skyrocketed 73% year over year, with annual recurring revenues touching the $2-billion mark. Everpure ended the quarter with $3.8 billion in remaining performance obligations and a strong balance sheet holding $1.5 billion in cash.

Everpure’s success in the AI space was marked by significant wins scored by FlashBlade//EXA, including application in AI machine learning and financial services GPU-accelerated trading applications. Notably, one fintech customer selected FlashBlade//EXA for its high-performance AI infrastructure, which led the firm to process more than 13 million transactions during peak trading day, highlighting FlashBlade//EXA’s reliability in data-intensive AI spaces.

The acquisition of 1touch is a strategic move to optimize data management for AI. This buyout allows Everpure to assist customers in managing their enterprise data. Enterprises can remove redundant duplicate data by rationalizing data sources and mapping semantics. Also, it can lower data preparation costs for AI models.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2027, the company made capital investments worth $68 million, which is 6.5% of the top line. This investment supported the scalability of Everpure’s hyperscale business as it raised investments to qualify more NAND for hyperscalers, tech giants and cloud providers, and promoted growth of subscription offerings laid down by Evergreen//One. Positives as such compelled management to raise the top-line guidance to $4.41-$4.51 billion from the previous quarter’s view of $4.3-$4.4 billion.

The Case for Keel Infrastructure

KEEL took a massive turn from cryptocurrency, and pivoted to AI and High-Performance Computing (AI/HPC) data centers. It is shifting Keel Infrastructure up the value chain by engaging more in AI/HPC than in the volatility of Bitcoin-centric revenues. KEEL’s AI/HPC business demands long-term and financeable leases, which allow the company to access low-cost project financing that is inaccessible for crypto-centric businesses.

The rising demand for AI is creating a shortage of power supply, which the company can take care of by leveraging its expertise in energy interconnections. KEEL’s 2.2 GW energy pipeline is of greater importance to AI than Bitcoin. This AI/HPC pivot required a strategic split from legacy assets that were unnecessary for an HPC-centric strategy. KEEL’s exit from Latin America by selling the Paso Pe site reduced the volatility faced in operating outside of North America, allowing the company to focus on Panther Creek, Sharon and Moses Lake.

Keel Infrastructure’s strategic turnaround from Bitcoin pure play to AI/HPC resulted in an operating loss of $98 million in the first quarter of 2026, accompanied by a net loss of $145 million. The company reported a 52% year-over-year jump in general and administrative expenses, primarily facilitated by corporate domiciliation fees and GAAP conversion costs. This led the adjusted EBITDA to tank to a negative $17 million from the $7 million reported during the first quarter of 2025.

Impressively, KEEL maintains a strong liquidity position despite the aforementioned transitional losses. As of May 8, 2026, the company had a total liquidity of nearly $533 million, consisting of $336 million in unrestricted cash and $197 million in unencumbered Bitcoin. Keel Infrastructure deployed this capital across Pennsylvania, Washington and Quebec, which are high-demand power markets.

The company can also advance toward zoning approvals and permits to advance its three major data center sites, Panther Creek, Sharon and Moses Lake, utilizing customer lease execution in 2026.

How Do Estimates Compare for P & KEEL?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Everpure’s fiscal 2027 sales and EPS indicates year-over-year rallies of 22.7% and 24.9%, respectively. Nine EPS estimates have been trending upward over the past 60 days versus no downward adjustment.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KEEL’s 2026 sales and EPS indicates year-over-year declines of 42.6% and 88%, respectively. One EPS estimate has been trending upward over the past 60 days against one downward adjustment.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Everpure Looks Cheaper Than Keel Infrastructure

P is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 5.02X, which is lower than the 12-month median of 5.42X. KEEL is trading at 27.77X, which is higher than the 12-month median of 5.46X. Everpure appears significantly cheaper than Keel Infrastructure.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Verdict: Buy Everpure, Hold KEEL

Everpure’s AI strategy is backed by 35% year-over-year top-line growth and a solid path to profitability, as evidenced by a $24.1-million in net income. The company is gaining momentum from soaring Evergreen//One subscription sales and the launch of FlashBlade//EXA. The uptrend in the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top and bottom lines for fiscal 2027, coupled with a discounted valuation, makes Everpure a stock that we urged investors to add to their portfolio.

Alternatively, KEEL’s strategic pivot to AI/HPC is a capital-intensive plot. While its massive energy pipeline and geographic repositioning can solve the shortage of power faced due to rising AI demand, the company has experienced a significant loss. While Keel Infrastructure holds a strong liquidity position to execute its leases, a steep valuation compels us to recommend that investors hold and keep a tab on this stock for now, and watch out for operational execution before making any move.

Everpure carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), whereas KEEL has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.