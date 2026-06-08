Keel Infrastructure Soars 455% in a Year: Buy, Hold or Fold the Stock?

Keel Infrastructure Corp.’s KEEL share price movement over the past year has been truly remarkable. The stock has skyrocketed 455.3%, outperforming the industry’s 10.4% return and the Zacks S&P 500 Composite's 28.3% rise.

1-Year Share Price Performance

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Let us analyze this stock further to determine the best move for investors moving forward.

KEEL’s Strategic Transformation Holds Long-Term Upside

Keel Infrastructure took a vital pivot from cryptocurrency to AI and High-Performance Computing (HPC) data centers. This rebranding is moving KEEL up the value chain by shifting focus from the company’s volatile Bitcoin-centric revenues to high-demand AI/HPC business. The company focused on developing a power-and-pipe infrastructure vital for tier-1 cloud providers and AI companies.

The AI/HPC business relies on long-term and financeable leases, allowing KEEL to access traditional, lower-cost project financing that is inaccessible to pure-play cryptomining businesses. Keel Infrastructure’s existing expertise in energy interconnections plays a vital role in addressing the power shortage that bottlenecks AI growth. KEEL’s 2.2 GW pipeline of energy is significantly more important for AI than Bitcoin.

This transformation demanded a strategic split from legacy assets that were unnecessary for an HPC-focused strategy. Exiting Latin America by selling the Paso Pe site stripped the sovereign risk tied to operating in volatile energy markets outside North America. This allowed the company to focus fully on Panther Creek, Sharon and Moses Lake.

In 2026, signing leases for these locations is a critical milestone for the company. By executing these leases, the company expects to convert development assets into predictable, long-term contracted cash flows and provide low-cost, non-dilutive project financing. Hence, Keel Infrastructure's transition to the AI/HPC business ties its revenues to its ability to convert megawatts of power into long-term rental income.

KEEL’s Strong Liquidity Profile: Major Green Flag

Keel Infrastructure’s solid cash profile is the backbone of its robust liquidity. As of the end of the first quarter of 2026, the company held $336 million in unrestricted cash and nearly $197 million in unencumbered Bitcoin. This hefty cash chest stood against a current debt of $4 million.

KEEL’s solid liquidity is further evidenced by its current ratio, which stood at 9.6 in the first quarter of 2026, highlighting easy payment of short-term obligations. The metric, surpassing the industry average of 1.64, is a testament to the company’s robust liquidity cushion.

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KEEL’s Sluggish Top & Bottom-Line Prospects

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in 2026 is pinned at 131.6 million, declining 42.6% from the year-ago quarter. It is further expected to dip 6.5% year over year in 2027. In terms of the bottom line, the consensus estimate for 2026 loss is set at 45 cents per share compared with the year-ago quarter’s 25 cents. For 2027, the expected loss is pinned at 19 cents per share.

Over the past 30 days, two EPS estimates for 2026 and one for 2027 have been revised downward with no upward adjustments. It reflects negative sentiments among analysts.

In the same period, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 loss has widened from 34 cents per share to 45 cents. For 2027, the estimate has shifted from a loss per share of 11 cents to 19 cents.

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KEEL Faces Intense Market Rivalry

Marathon Digital MARA and Riot Platforms RIOT are competing with KEEL for power capacity, land and contracts. While Keel Infrastructureholds a massive 2.2 GW power pipeline, Marathon Digital and Riot Platforms have massive power footprints across North America. Just like KEEL, Marathon Digital and Riot Platforms target Hyperscalers, tier-2 cloud providers and AI companies.

Marathon Digital’s loaded financial muscle and rapid buying of data centers and energy assets provide significant upside to outbidding KEEL for power and data center assets. Despite its commitment to Bitcoin mining, Riot Platforms can utilize some of its larger single-site power interconnections in the world to allocate megawatts to HPC, stealing KEEL’s morsel of market share.

Be Patient & Hold on to Keel Infrastructure

Keel Infrastructure is a hold for now due to its pivot to the AI/HPC business, overshadowed by weak top and bottom-line prospects and market competition. KEEL harbors a massive 2.2 GW power pipeline and a strong liquidity profile, bolstered by a current ratio of 9.6, $336 million in unrestricted cash and nearly $197 million in unencumbered Bitcoin.

However, Keel Infrastructure’s top and bottom-line expectations appear sluggish. Moreover, MARA and RIOT challenge KEEL’s ability to secure a larger chunk of the market share. We urge investors to retain this stock for now and wait for the execution of KEEL’s pending leases to secure predictable cash flows.

KEEL carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.