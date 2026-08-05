KEEL Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What Investors Should Know

Keel Infrastructure Corp. KEEL is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 10, after market close.

During the first quarter of 2026, earnings surpassed the estimate by 9.1%.

Keel Infrastructure Corp Price and EPS Surprise

Keel Infrastructure Corp price-eps-surprise | Keel Infrastructure Corp Quote

Keel Infrastructure’s Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s revenues is nearly kept at $35 million, suggesting a 55.1% year-over-year plunge. Keel Infrastructure’s top line is expected to have declined due to its active pivot to High-Performance Computing (HPC) and AI data centers from its legacy Bitcoin mining.

This strategy is kept in place to transition power capacity toward HPC/AI data centers, which is facilitated by decommissioning operations in Latin America and the Moses Lake site in Washington. During the first-quarter 2026earnings call Benjamin Gagnon, the CEO, stated that Bitcoin’s network hashrate should decline over time, affecting operational mining revenues.

The consensus estimate for loss per share is pinned at 8 cents, whereas it incurred a loss of 2 cents in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line is expected to show the pressure of increasing operating expenses, driven by rising power and site infrastructure costs. It is anticipated to have moved up further on the back of rising selling, general and administrative expenses for strategic pivot.

What Our Model Says About KEEL

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Keel Infrastructure this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

KEEL has an Earnings ESP of -56.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this time around.

ESCO Technologies ESE: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter 2026 revenues is $338.5 million, hinting at a 14.2% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For earnings, the consensus estimate is pegged at $2.12 per share, suggesting a 32.5% rally from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. The company surpassed earnings in the first quarter of 2026 by 0.5%.

ESE has an Earnings ESP of +1.06% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The company is scheduled to announce second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 6.

Nayax Ltd. NYAX: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter 2026 revenues is $120.5 million, indicating 26.1% year-over-year growth. For earnings, the consensus estimate is pinned at 9 cents per share, suggesting a 43.8% plunge from the year-ago quarter’s actual. Over the four trailing quarters, the company surpassed earnings in two quarters and missed in the remaining two, with a negative average earnings surprise of 2.4%.

NYAX has an Earnings ESP of +7.14% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is scheduled to announce second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 10.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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