Keefe estimates 7.2M Shift4 shares need to be bought by index funds

Keefe Bruyette analyst Sanjay Sakhrani estimates S&P Index passive funds will need to purchase 7.2M shares of Shift4 Payments (FOUR) as a result of the company’s addition to the S&P MidCap 400 Index after the close on Tuesday, November 19. The firm has an Outperform rating on the shares with a $112 price target

