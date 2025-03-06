Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Walker & Dunlop (WD)

Fintel reports that on March 6, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.34% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Walker & Dunlop is $110.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $106.05 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 31.34% from its latest reported closing price of $84.13 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Walker & Dunlop is 1,767MM, an increase of 67.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 584 funds or institutions reporting positions in Walker & Dunlop. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WD is 0.18%, an increase of 7.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.71% to 37,286K shares. The put/call ratio of WD is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,072K shares representing 6.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,037K shares , representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WD by 14.34% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,845K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,837K shares , representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WD by 68.34% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,418K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,415K shares , representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WD by 43.07% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,198K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,189K shares , representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WD by 11.82% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,116K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,261K shares , representing a decrease of 12.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WD by 40.44% over the last quarter.

Walker & Dunlop Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Walker & Dunlop, headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States. The company provides a comprehensive range of capital solutions for all commercial real estate asset classes, as well as investment sales brokerage services to owners of multifamily properties. Walker & Dunlop is included on the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and was ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in 2014, 2017, and 2018. Walker & Dunlop's 1000+ professionals in 41 offices across the nation have an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

