Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades United Community Banks (UCB)

Fintel reports that on April 9, 2026, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for United Community Banks (NYSE:UCB) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.33% Upside

As of March 27, 2026, the average one-year price target for United Community Banks is $38.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 9.33% from its latest reported closing price of $34.83 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for United Community Banks is 1,140MM, an increase of 12.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 338 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Community Banks. This is an decrease of 280 owner(s) or 45.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UCB is 0.04%, an increase of 72.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.95% to 102,051K shares. The put/call ratio of UCB is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 4,963K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,258K shares , representing a decrease of 5.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UCB by 4.26% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 3,449K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,658K shares , representing a decrease of 6.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UCB by 7.25% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,898K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,896K shares , representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UCB by 3.60% over the last quarter.

Delaware Management Holdings holds 1,968K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company.

Invesco holds 1,805K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,681K shares , representing an increase of 6.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UCB by 87.01% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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