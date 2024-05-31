Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades UMB Financial (UMBF)

Fintel reports that on May 31, 2024, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for UMB Financial (NasdaqGS:UMBF) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.57% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for UMB Financial is 97.41. The forecasts range from a low of 90.90 to a high of $107.10. The average price target represents an increase of 20.57% from its latest reported closing price of 80.79.

The projected annual revenue for UMB Financial is 1,608MM, an increase of 10.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 650 funds or institutions reporting positions in UMB Financial. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UMBF is 0.22%, an increase of 3.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.36% to 50,738K shares. The put/call ratio of UMBF is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Umb Bank N A holds 5,242K shares representing 10.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,305K shares , representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMBF by 11.45% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,012K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,997K shares , representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMBF by 17.27% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,905K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,842K shares , representing an increase of 3.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMBF by 3.06% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,900K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,624K shares , representing an increase of 14.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMBF by 83.55% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,641K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,566K shares , representing an increase of 4.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMBF by 0.26% over the last quarter.

UMB Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

UMB Financial Corporation is an American financial services holding company founded in 1913 as City Center Bank and based in Kansas City, Missouri. It offers complete banking, payment solutions, asset servicing and institutional investment management to customers

