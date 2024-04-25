Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Trustmark (TRMK)

Fintel reports that on April 25, 2024, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for Trustmark (NasdaqGS:TRMK) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.53% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Trustmark is 30.40. The forecasts range from a low of 29.29 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 3.53% from its latest reported closing price of 29.36.

The projected annual revenue for Trustmark is 822MM, an increase of 12.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 459 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trustmark. This is an decrease of 29 owner(s) or 5.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRMK is 0.08%, an increase of 14.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.75% to 46,704K shares. The put/call ratio of TRMK is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,049K shares representing 6.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,124K shares , representing a decrease of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRMK by 8.94% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 3,411K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,546K shares , representing a decrease of 3.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRMK by 6.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,688K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,692K shares , representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRMK by 14.39% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,428K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,325K shares , representing an increase of 7.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRMK by 6.92% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,399K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,412K shares , representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRMK by 11.72% over the last quarter.

Trustmark Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Trustmark is a financial services company providing banking and financial solutions through 187 offices in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas.

