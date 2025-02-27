Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Triumph Financial (TFIN)

Fintel reports that on February 27, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for Triumph Financial (NasdaqGS:TFIN) from Underperform to Market Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.35% Upside

As of February 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Triumph Financial is $79.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 15.35% from its latest reported closing price of $68.97 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Triumph Financial is 532MM, an increase of 33.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 482 funds or institutions reporting positions in Triumph Financial. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TFIN is -23.77%, an increase of 0.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.92% to 29,135K shares. The put/call ratio of TFIN is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,662K shares representing 11.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,831K shares , representing a decrease of 6.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFIN by 26.21% over the last quarter.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 1,573K shares representing 6.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,715K shares , representing a decrease of 9.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFIN by 13.02% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,416K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,392K shares , representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFIN by 14.30% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 1,176K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,156K shares , representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFIN by 48.17% over the last quarter.

AltraVue Capital holds 870K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Triumph Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Triumph offers a diversified line of community banking, national lending, and commercial finance products through its bank subsidiary, TBK Bank, SSB.

