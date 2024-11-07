Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG)

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2024, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) from Underperform to Market Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.35% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC is $8.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.58 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 9.35% from its latest reported closing price of $7.54 / share.

The projected annual revenue for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC is 158MM, an increase of 38.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 90 funds or institutions reporting positions in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPVG is 0.07%, an increase of 1.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.60% to 6,947K shares. The put/call ratio of TPVG is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KBWD - Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF holds 1,119K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,060K shares , representing an increase of 5.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPVG by 18.97% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,060K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,053K shares , representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPVG by 92.61% over the last quarter.

BIZD - VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF holds 870K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 769K shares , representing an increase of 11.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPVG by 2.71% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 695K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 217K shares , representing an increase of 68.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPVG by 161.50% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 563K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 194K shares , representing an increase of 65.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPVG by 138.20% over the last quarter.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of TriplePoint Capital LLC, the leading global provider of financing across all stages of development to technology, life sciences and other high growth companies backed by a select group of venture capital firms. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders primarily in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by lending primarily with warrants to venture growth stage companies. The Company is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.

