Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades TowneBank (TOWN)

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2024, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for TowneBank (NasdaqGS:TOWN) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.41% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for TowneBank is $36.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 12.41% from its latest reported closing price of $32.44 / share.

The projected annual revenue for TowneBank is 809MM, an increase of 21.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 433 funds or institutions reporting positions in TowneBank. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TOWN is 0.09%, an increase of 5.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.55% to 47,555K shares. The put/call ratio of TOWN is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,974K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,829K shares , representing an increase of 3.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOWN by 4.03% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 2,345K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,278K shares , representing an increase of 2.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOWN by 6.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,140K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,131K shares , representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOWN by 5.06% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,686K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,772K shares , representing a decrease of 5.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOWN by 0.90% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,667K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,587K shares , representing an increase of 4.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOWN by 49.41% over the last quarter.

Townebank Portsmouth VA Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1999, TowneBank is a company built on relationships, offering a full range of banking and other financial services, with a mission of serving others and enriching lives. Dedicated to a culture of caring, Towne values all employees and members by embracing their diverse talents, perspectives, and experiences.

