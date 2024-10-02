Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Tompkins Financial (TMP)

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2024, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for Tompkins Financial (NYSEAM:TMP) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.07% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Tompkins Financial is $60.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $59.59 to a high of $61.95. The average price target represents an increase of 0.07% from its latest reported closing price of $60.14 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Tompkins Financial is 332MM, an increase of 50.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 347 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tompkins Financial. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMP is 0.07%, an increase of 0.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.78% to 10,102K shares. The put/call ratio of TMP is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tompkins Financial holds 1,182K shares representing 8.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,180K shares , representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMP by 19.95% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 810K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 851K shares , representing a decrease of 5.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMP by 3.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 353K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 348K shares , representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMP by 4.26% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 324K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 341K shares , representing a decrease of 5.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMP by 0.82% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 290K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 293K shares , representing a decrease of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMP by 0.83% over the last quarter.

Tompkins Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company serving the Central, Western, and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors.

