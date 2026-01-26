Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Stewart Information Services (STC)

Fintel reports that on January 26, 2026, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.72% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Stewart Information Services is $83.13/share. The forecasts range from a low of $81.81 to a high of $86.10. The average price target represents an increase of 26.72% from its latest reported closing price of $65.60 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 516 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stewart Information Services. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STC is 0.14%, an increase of 2.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.13% to 37,928K shares. The put/call ratio of STC is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,776K shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,725K shares , representing an increase of 2.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STC by 43.36% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,663K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,716K shares , representing a decrease of 3.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STC by 12.31% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,626K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,688K shares , representing a decrease of 3.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STC by 17.13% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,310K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,300K shares , representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STC by 2.76% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 1,051K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 991K shares , representing an increase of 5.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STC by 3.42% over the last quarter.

