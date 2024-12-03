Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades State Street (WBAG:STT)

Fintel reports that on December 3, 2024, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for State Street (WBAG:STT) from Market Perform to Outperform.

There are 1,735 funds or institutions reporting positions in State Street. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 1.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STT is 0.11%, an increase of 49.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.00% to 316,337K shares.

Dodge & Cox holds 9,456K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,915K shares , representing a decrease of 36.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STT by 17.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,972K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,063K shares , representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STT by 11.16% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 8,018K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,700K shares , representing a decrease of 20.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STT by 6.81% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,821K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,732K shares , representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STT by 11.29% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 7,416K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,224K shares , representing an increase of 2.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STT by 7.04% over the last quarter.

