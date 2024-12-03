Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades State Street (STT)

Fintel reports that on December 3, 2024, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for State Street (NYSE:STT) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.94% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for State Street is $102.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $92.92 to a high of $113.40. The average price target represents an increase of 4.94% from its latest reported closing price of $98.03 / share.

The projected annual revenue for State Street is 12,871MM, an increase of 2.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,735 funds or institutions reporting positions in State Street. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 1.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STT is 0.11%, an increase of 50.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.00% to 316,338K shares. The put/call ratio of STT is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 9,456K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,915K shares , representing a decrease of 36.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STT by 17.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,972K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,063K shares , representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STT by 11.16% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 8,018K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,700K shares , representing a decrease of 20.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STT by 6.81% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,821K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,732K shares , representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STT by 11.29% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 7,416K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,224K shares , representing an increase of 2.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STT by 7.04% over the last quarter.

State Street Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

State Street Corporation is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management andinvestment researchand trading. With $33.52 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.05 trillion* in assets under management as of June 30, 2020, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide.

