Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Starwood Property Trust (LSE:0L9F)

Fintel reports that on September 5, 2024, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for Starwood Property Trust (LSE:0L9F) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.69% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Starwood Property Trust is 22.32 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 19.59 GBX to a high of 25.06 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 7.69% from its latest reported closing price of 20.72 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Starwood Property Trust is 2,205MM, an increase of 377.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 784 funds or institutions reporting positions in Starwood Property Trust. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 2.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0L9F is 0.19%, an increase of 4.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.93% to 164,678K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,589K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,307K shares , representing an increase of 2.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L9F by 6.66% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 9,337K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,264K shares , representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L9F by 3.89% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,551K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,594K shares , representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L9F by 2.82% over the last quarter.

VISVX - Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,083K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,112K shares , representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L9F by 2.16% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,945K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,793K shares , representing an increase of 3.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L9F by 52.37% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.