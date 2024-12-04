Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Shore Bancshares (SHBI)

Fintel reports that on December 4, 2024, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for Shore Bancshares (NasdaqGS:SHBI) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.16% Downside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Shore Bancshares is $16.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.66 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.16% from its latest reported closing price of $16.59 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Shore Bancshares is 117MM, a decrease of 39.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 275 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shore Bancshares. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 4.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHBI is 0.14%, an increase of 0.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.45% to 23,220K shares. The put/call ratio of SHBI is 2.35, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fourthstone holds 3,330K shares representing 9.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,275K shares , representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHBI by 13.06% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 962K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 988K shares , representing a decrease of 2.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHBI by 11.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 937K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 855K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 750K shares , representing an increase of 12.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHBI by 20.24% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 713K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 699K shares , representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHBI by 39.82% over the last quarter.

Shore Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Shore Bancshares, Inc. is the largest independent financial holding company headquartered on the Eastern Shore of Maryland. It is the parent company of Shore United Bank. The Bank operates 22 full-service branches in Baltimore County, Howard County, Kent County, Queen Anne's County, Talbot County, Caroline County, Dorchester County and Wicomico County in Maryland, Kent County, Delaware and Accomack County, Virginia. The Company engages in trust and wealth management services through Wye Financial Partners, a division of Shore United Bank.

