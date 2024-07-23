Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Selective Insurance Group (SIGI)

Fintel reports that on July 22, 2024, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for Selective Insurance Group (NasdaqGS:SIGI) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.15% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Selective Insurance Group is $107.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $98.98 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 29.15% from its latest reported closing price of $83.49 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Selective Insurance Group is 4,196MM, a decrease of 4.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 780 funds or institutions reporting positions in Selective Insurance Group. This is an decrease of 33 owner(s) or 4.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIGI is 0.25%, an increase of 106.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.75% to 60,546K shares. The put/call ratio of SIGI is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,428K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,463K shares , representing a decrease of 1.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIGI by 1.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,908K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,902K shares , representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIGI by 0.34% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,888K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,839K shares , representing an increase of 2.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIGI by 1.40% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,547K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,543K shares , representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIGI by 1.37% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,495K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,626K shares , representing a decrease of 8.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIGI by 3.87% over the last quarter.

Selective Insurance Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. is a holding company for 10 property and casualty insurance companies rated 'A' (Excellent) by A.M. Best. Through independent agents, the insurance companies offer standard and specialty insurance for commercial and personal risks and flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program's Write Your Own Program. Selective's unique position as both a leading insurance group and an employer of choice is recognized in a wide variety of awards and honors, including the Fortune 1000 and being named as one of 'America's Best Mid-Size Employers' in 2019 by Forbes Magazine.

