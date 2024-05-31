Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF)

Fintel reports that on May 31, 2024, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NasdaqGS:SBCF) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.69% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is 26.59. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 16.69% from its latest reported closing price of 22.79.

The projected annual revenue for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is 706MM, an increase of 33.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 530 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBCF is 0.20%, an increase of 12.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.85% to 85,481K shares. The put/call ratio of SBCF is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,645K shares representing 6.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,361K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,552K shares , representing a decrease of 4.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBCF by 88.46% over the last quarter.

North Reef Capital Management holds 4,135K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,130K shares , representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBCF by 20.05% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 3,122K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,708K shares , representing an increase of 13.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBCF by 3.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,682K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,695K shares , representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBCF by 19.07% over the last quarter.

Seacoast Banking Of Florida Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Florida with approximately $8.3 billion in assets and $6.9 billion in deposits as of December 31, 2020. The Company provides integrated financial services including commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services to customers through advanced banking solutions, and 51 traditional branches of its locally-branded, wholly-owned subsidiary bank, Seacoast Bank. Offices stretch from Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach north through the Daytona Beach area, into Orlando and Central Florida and the adjacent Tampa market, and west to Okeechobee and surrounding counties.

