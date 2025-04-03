Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Rocket Companies (BMV:RKT)

Fintel reports that on April 2, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for Rocket Companies (BMV:RKT) from Underperform to Market Perform.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Partners holds 12,314K shares representing 8.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,484K shares , representing an increase of 22.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RKT by 69.20% over the last quarter.

JVMAX - John Hancock Disciplined Value Mid Cap Fund holds 8,959K shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,978K shares , representing an increase of 22.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RKT by 20.84% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 8,162K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,987K shares , representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RKT by 41.24% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 8,122K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,318K shares , representing an increase of 34.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RKT by 46.08% over the last quarter.

QCGRRX - Growth Account Class R1 holds 4,977K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,898K shares , representing an increase of 41.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RKT by 2.93% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.