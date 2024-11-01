Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Regions Financial (RF)

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2024, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.61% Upside

As of October 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Regions Financial is $25.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.52 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 8.61% from its latest reported closing price of $23.87 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Regions Financial is 8,030MM, an increase of 22.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,524 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regions Financial. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 0.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RF is 0.18%, an increase of 0.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.21% to 815,046K shares. The put/call ratio of RF is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 49,119K shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,520K shares , representing a decrease of 8.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RF by 87.59% over the last quarter.

VEIPX - Vanguard Equity Income Fund Investor Shares holds 30,981K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,567K shares , representing a decrease of 8.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RF by 9.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,847K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,263K shares , representing a decrease of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RF by 8.69% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 26,971K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,740K shares , representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RF by 33.88% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 24,010K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,841K shares , representing an increase of 4.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RF by 84.77% over the last quarter.

Regions Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Regions Financial Corporation, with $147 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation's largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates more than 1,300 banking offices and 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC.

