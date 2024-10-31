Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Regions Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock (RF.PRE)

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2024, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for Regions Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock (NYSE:RF.PRE) from Market Perform to Outperform.

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regions Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RF.PRE is 0.33%, an increase of 1.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.03% to 4,515K shares.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,552K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,539K shares , representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RF.PRE by 1.00% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 641K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 658K shares , representing a decrease of 2.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RF.PRE by 3.24% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Tax-advantaged Dividend Income Fund holds 332K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 319K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 328K shares , representing a decrease of 2.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RF.PRE by 0.02% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 318K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 320K shares , representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RF.PRE by 2.45% over the last quarter.

