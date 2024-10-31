News & Insights

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Regions Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock (RF.PRC)

October 31, 2024 — 12:05 pm EDT

October 31, 2024

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2024, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for Regions Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock (NYSE:RF.PRC) from Market Perform to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regions Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RF.PRC is 0.48%, an increase of 0.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.60% to 8,468K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RF.PRC / Regions Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock Shares Held by Institutions

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,963K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,008K shares , representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RF.PRC by 0.72% over the last quarter.

CPXAX - Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. holds 856K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 802K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 823K shares , representing a decrease of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RF.PRC by 0.83% over the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund holds 563K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund holds 517K shares. No change in the last quarter.

