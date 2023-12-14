Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Radian Group (RDN)

Fintel reports that on December 13, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) from Market Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.52% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Radian Group is 30.26. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 10.52% from its latest reported closing price of 27.38.

The projected annual revenue for Radian Group is 999MM, a decrease of 18.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.06.

Radian Group Declares $0.22 Dividend

On November 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.90 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 27, 2023 received the payment on December 12, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $27.38 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.29%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.45%, the lowest has been 0.04%, and the highest has been 4.71%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.46 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.57 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.80%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 713 funds or institutions reporting positions in Radian Group. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 4.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RDN is 0.24%, a decrease of 0.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.11% to 173,691K shares. The put/call ratio of RDN is 1.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 10,235K shares representing 6.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,872K shares, representing a decrease of 16.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDN by 13.06% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 6,973K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,307K shares, representing a decrease of 4.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDN by 0.00% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,004K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,099K shares, representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDN by 1.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,901K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,897K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDN by 3.17% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,050K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,037K shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDN by 4.50% over the last quarter.

Radian Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Radian Group Inc. is ensuring the American dream of homeownership responsibly and sustainably through products and services that include industry-leading mortgage insurance and a comprehensive suite of mortgage, risk, title, valuation, asset management and other real estate services. The Company is powered by technology, informed by data and driven to deliver new and better ways to transact and manage risk.

