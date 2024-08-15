Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Provident Financial Services (PFS)

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2024, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.65% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Provident Financial Services is $21.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 25.65% from its latest reported closing price of $17.21 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Provident Financial Services is 881MM, an increase of 105.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 516 funds or institutions reporting positions in Provident Financial Services. This is an increase of 53 owner(s) or 11.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFS is 0.09%, an increase of 13.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 41.08% to 88,531K shares. The put/call ratio of PFS is 1.23, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,008K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hsbc Holdings holds 3,997K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares , representing an increase of 97.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFS by 386.18% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,893K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,652K shares , representing an increase of 42.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFS by 14.53% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,550K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,325K shares , representing an increase of 8.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFS by 5.23% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,234K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,231K shares , representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFS by 26.21% over the last quarter.

Provident Financial Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Provident Bank, a community-oriented financial institution offering 'Commitment you can count on' since 1839, is the wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Financial Services, Inc., which reported assets of $12.92 billion as of December 31, 2020. With $9.84 billion in deposits, Provident Bank provides a comprehensive suite of financial products and services through its network of branches throughout northern and central New Jersey, as well as Bucks, Lehigh and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania and Queens County in New York. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company, and full service insurance agency and brokerage services through its wholly owned subsidiary, SB One Insurance Agency, Inc.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.