Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Porch Group (PRCH)

Fintel reports that on February 11, 2026, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for Porch Group (NasdaqCM:PRCH) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 143.27% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Porch Group is $17.98/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 143.27% from its latest reported closing price of $7.39 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Porch Group is 494MM, an increase of 11.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 312 funds or institutions reporting positions in Porch Group. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 3.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRCH is 0.15%, an increase of 17.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.68% to 88,033K shares. The put/call ratio of PRCH is 1.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Granahan Investment Management holds 9,637K shares representing 9.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,632K shares , representing a decrease of 20.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRCH by 18.60% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,795K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 692K shares , representing an increase of 81.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRCH by 623.02% over the last quarter.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co holds 3,729K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,460K shares , representing an increase of 34.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRCH by 107.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,010K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,339K shares , representing a decrease of 10.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRCH by 30.05% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 2,679K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,189K shares , representing a decrease of 19.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRCH by 7.02% over the last quarter.

